Twitter explodes after Draymond Green’s controversial ejection vs. Grizzlies

Associated Press

Marshals: Reward for info on escaped inmate, missing officer

The U.S. Marshals Service said Sunday that it is offering up to $10,000 for information about an escaped inmate and a “missing and endangered” correctional officer who disappeared Friday after the two left a jail in north Alabama. Casey Cole White, 38, had been jailed on a capital murder charge in the Lauderdale County Detention Center in Florence, Alabama, about 75 miles (121 kilometers) west of Huntsville. The inmate and assistant director of corrections Vicky White, 56, left the Lauderdale County Detention Center on Friday morning to go to a nearby courthouse, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post Saturday.