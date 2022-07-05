Twitter explodes after Chet Holmgren’s dominant Summer League debut originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Nobody knew what to expect from Chet Holmgren when he was drafted No. 2 overall by the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Standing at 7-foot-1 and 195 pounds, the 20-year-old Gonzaga product is built unlike any NBA player.

Well, Holmgren made his unofficial NBA debut on Tuesday night at the Salt Lake City Summer League – and he blew the internet away. From the opening tip, he was all over the floor. On one end he was blocking shots, on the other end he was burying 3-pointers and fadeaways.

Holmgren finished with 23 points, seven rebounds, four assists and six blocks on 7-for-9 shooting in 24 minutes. Oklahoma City cruised to a 98-77 win over the host Utah Jazz.

Predictably, NBA Twitter erupted after watching Holmgren’s debut. Thunder fans will use this one Summer League game as evidence that they’ve drafted a future MVP. Magic fans will say (and pray) that one Summer League game doesn’t mean anything.

Here are some of the best reactions and videos from Holmgren’s electric performance:

Holmgren and the Thunder will be back in action Wednesday against the Memphis Grizzlies at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2.