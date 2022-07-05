Twitter explodes after Chet Holmgren’s dominant Summer League debut

Twitter explodes after Chet Holmgren’s dominant Summer League debut

by

Twitter explodes after Chet Holmgren’s dominant Summer League debut originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Nobody knew what to expect from Chet Holmgren when he was drafted No. 2 overall by the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Standing at 7-foot-1 and 195 pounds, the 20-year-old Gonzaga product is built unlike any NBA player.

Well, Holmgren made his unofficial NBA debut on Tuesday night at the Salt Lake City Summer League – and he blew the internet away. From the opening tip, he was all over the floor. On one end he was blocking shots, on the other end he was burying 3-pointers and fadeaways.

Holmgren finished with 23 points, seven rebounds, four assists and six blocks on 7-for-9 shooting in 24 minutes. Oklahoma City cruised to a 98-77 win over the host Utah Jazz.

Predictably, NBA Twitter erupted after watching Holmgren’s debut. Thunder fans will use this one Summer League game as evidence that they’ve drafted a future MVP. Magic fans will say (and pray) that one Summer League game doesn’t mean anything.

Here are some of the best reactions and videos from Holmgren’s electric performance:

Holmgren and the Thunder will be back in action Wednesday against the Memphis Grizzlies at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2.