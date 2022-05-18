Twitter exec recorded mocking Elon Musk for Asperger’s

A senior Twitter executive was secretly recorded mocking would-be owner Elon Musk for having Asperger’s syndrome – prompting the billionaire to call him out on the platform.

“He has Asperger’s, so he’s special – you’re special needs. You’re literally special needs,” the honcho, identified by Project Veritas as Lead Client Partner Alex Martinez, says in a video the outlet released Tuesday.

“So I can’t even take what you’re saying seriously,” Martinez added as he moaned about the Tesla CEO’s mission to restore free speech to the social media giant.

Musk later ripped Martinez’s disparaging remarks on the platform, which he offered to buy in a $44 million deal in April.

“Twitter exec trashing free speech & mocking people with Asperger’s …” the billionaire tweeted.

His response came in reply to a tweet by conservative columnist Benny Johnson, who railed on social media: “Twitter executive calling Elon Musk mentally handicapped, ‘special’ and saying he has ‘aspergers.’”

In his exchange with an undercover Project Veritas journalist, Martinez also said that the social media giant isn’t here to give people free speech.

“The rest of us who have been here believe in something that’s good for the planet and not just to give people free speech,” he said.

“It’s going to be hard for him to be like, ‘Uhhh, because people should make their own decision.’ It’s like, no, but people don’t know how to make a rational decision if you don’t put out correct things that are supposed to be out in the public,” the Twitter exec continued.

Martinez went on to say that “advertisers are freaking out because of what he’s, like, tweeting about – like being, like, ‘I want free speech’ …. Yadda, yadda, yadda.”

Video of his comments was posted a day after Project Veritas shared a series of hidden camera clips of another Twitter employee admitting that the platform is “censoring the right” — and that he and his co-workers are “Commie as f–k.”

“Twitter does not believe in free speech. Elon [Musk] believes in free speech,” said senior engineer Siru Murugesan, who claimed that many of his colleagues “hate” what might happen if the Tesla founder’s on-hold $44 billion takeover goes through.

“Some of my colleagues are like super left, left, left, left, left,” Murugesan said, adding that many have threatened to quit if Musk takes over and enforces his free-speech model.

“Our jobs are at stake — he’s a capitalist, and we weren’t really operating as capitalists, more like very socialist,” he said. “We’re all like Commie as f–k.”

“I think it’s just like the environment, like you’re there and you become like this Commie — they call it ‘Commifornia,” he said of staffers’ nickname for woke California.

According to Murugesan, right-wingers are more likely to tolerate abusive messages while those on the left will simply refuse and quit the site.

The Post has reached out to Twitter for comment.