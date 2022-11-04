Twitter Employees Laid Off Via Email, Slack

Employees were laid off from Twitter  (TWTR)  globally starting on Nov. 3 and abruptly learned their individual fates by email or being logged off their laptops and Slack, a messaging app.

Twitter employees announced their loss on the microblogging platform by using the #lovewhereyouworked hashtag.

Teams of employees who worked on social, content moderation, engineering, marketing and human resources were all let go just days before the U.S. midterm elections on Nov. 8. Musk fired the chief executive, chief financial officer and other executives last week.