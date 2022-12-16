Twitter employees donated almost exclusively to Democrats in 2022

Twitter employees’ donations heavily favored Democrats ahead of the 2022 midterms, data confirms.

Workers with the social media company donated a total of $185,267 in this year’s elections, according to data from Open Secrets. Just over $166,000 of that amount went to Democratic candidates and party committees.

Over 99% of these funds were funneled to Democrats, while Republicans received a paltry $451 — or .27%.

Twitter’s partisanship underscores the challenges faced by Elon Musk as he looks to frame the platform as politically neutral.

“Money talks. In Twitter’s case, money screams,” Joseph Vazquez, associate editor at Media Research Center’s Business and Free Speech America, told Fox News Digital this week.

Twitter employees donated overwhelmingly to left-leaning candidates in 2022. OpenSecrets

“The fact that the overwhelming amount of donations from Twitter employees was funneled into the Democrat political machine isn’t surprising.”

News of Twitter’s left-leaning bias also comes amid the ongoing response to Musk’s release of internal documents and memos that supposedly highlight the site’s efforts to boost liberal causes while suppressing right-wing rhetoric.

“The Twitter files that Elon Musk released should have just been packaged with the Democrats’ donkey insignia plastered all over them because being a tool to censor the Democrats’ political opponents is precisely what the Big Tech platform became in the US before Musk’s acquisition,” Vazquez insisted.

The platform’s Democrat-heavy donations complicate Elon Musk’s mission to make it “politically neutral.” AFP via Getty Images

In addition to revealing the internal conflict over The Post’s Hunter Biden laptop story, proponents claim that the so-called “Twitter Files” expose the dilution of the company’s free-speech values during the 2020 election.

Now, Republicans are reportedly looking into possible hearings on Twitter’s censorship of former President Donald Trump, who was kicked off the platform following the Jan. 6, 2021 riots, and other conservatives.

“Big Tech has appeared before the House Energy and Commerce Committee numerous times and have claimed they weren’t shadow banning people on their platforms,” Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA) said this week. “These new Twitter files have exposed that was a lie.

The statistics also came in amid the ongoing “Twitter Files” drama. GEORGE NIKITIN/EPA-EFE/Shutterst

“We’ll continue our robust oversight of all Big Tech companies to be more transparent about how they’re silencing Americans,” she continued.

Twitter is far from the only media giant whose employees favor liberal candidates. Employees at both Microsoft and Meta spent over 80% of the their total political contributions on Democrats in 2022 alone.