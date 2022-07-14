Twitter Down In Widespread Outage; Service Returns After About 40 Minutes – The Hamden Journal

Twitter service went down during the 5 AM PT hour on Thursday, as users reported widespread outages.

“We are currently investigating this issue,” Twitter’s API status page read.

The outage lasted about 40 minutes, but apparently affected a variety of the social media platforms services.

A company spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The company sued Elon Musk this week after he informed its board of directors that he was ending his $44 billion deal to purchase the company. Twitter disputes Musk’s stated reason for exiting the transaction, arguing that it has supplied him with requested information on fake accounts.

