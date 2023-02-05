Twitter Critics Post Jan. 6 Photo Of Terrified GOP Rep Now Handing Out Assault Rifle Pins

Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.) cowers in terror behind an officer at the U.S. Capitol during the insurrection Jan. 6, 2021. Now he’s passing out assault rifle lapel pins to his colleagues.

Twitter critics incensed Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.) is handing out assault rifle lapel pins to his colleagues amid horrific mass shootings are now circulating a photo of a panicked Clyde hiding from violent insurrectionists at the Capitol.

In the photo, Clyde — a look of utter terror on his face — cowers behind a Capitol officer pointing a gun at the door of the House chambers prepared for the insurrectionists to burst in after they stormed the Capitol on Jan, 6, 2021.

Clyde is also photographed helping shove furniture against the door to keep out the Donald Trump supporters. One Twitter wit suggested that maybe Clyde distribute lapel pins of barricades — not assault rifles — to his colleagues.

Clyde has been raked by Democrats and others after distributing the lapel pins of rifles to Republican lawmakers in the House.

Reps. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) and George Santos (R-N.Y.) have both been photographed wearing the pins. Luna did so on Monday less than 48 hours after a mass shooting in her state that injured 11 people, two of them critically. There were six mass shootings in Florida in January.

Appalled Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-Calif.) told a reporter this week: “Anybody can wear whatever they want, but you have to have some common decency.”

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) asked Clyde on Twitter: “Are you hear [sic] for the kids or the killers?” He added: “Mr. Clyde just gave us the answer.”

Clyde, the owner of a major Georgia gun retailer who profits from gun use, quipped in a tweet that he had “triggered” Democrats” with his pins extolling assault rifles, which he wears. He said they’re intended to express support for the Second Amendment.

That drew out a flood of photos on Twitter of the terrified Clyde on Jan. 6, with one critic mocking: “Were you triggered here?”

Clyde insisted after the storming of the Capitol that the insurrectionists were merely “tourists” walking through the historic building. It’s not clear why he was compelled to help barricade the House chamber from tourists.

Clyde was one of only three members of the House, all Republicans, who last year voted against making lynching a federal hate crime.

