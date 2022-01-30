Twitter Critics Mock Trump’s Mangled Word Salad At Texas Rally

Former President Donald Trump’s chopped up “word salad” was on exceptional display at his Texas rally Saturday before he floated the possibility of pardoning insurrectionists if reelected — and critics couldn’t say enough about it.

He complained at one memorable point in his long-winded speech: “They censor, cancel and persecute ordinary citizens for speaking the truth while they … drown your endless torment of … I mean, what they do … ”

Trump also claimed that “shelves are empty” in America and “they can’t get the paper, the glue, the ink” to publish his self-published book. Nevertheless, he urged: “Go out and buy it.”

He also called Mexico “Mexelco,” and referred to conservative “great historian” and “philosopher” Victor Davis Hanson (who wrote the $6.99 book “The Case for Donald Trump”) as “Victor David Hanson.” He added, “You know, Victor Davis Hanson.”

At one point Trump noted before fading into the lettuce: “This is incredible,” adding: “But their sinister faces of corruption, lawless …”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

