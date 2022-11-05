Twitter Cofounder/CEO Jack Dorsey Says He Can “Understand” Why Ex-Employees Hate Him – The Hamden Journal

A few hours after a story emerged that indicated there’s little love for him among Twitter workers past and present, the service’s former Twitter CEO and cofounder Jack Dorsey has responded.

The animosity toward Dorsey has reached a fever pitch in the wake of the service firing a reported 3,700 people from its 7,500 worldwide workforce. Many blamed him for allowing the money-losing service to fall into disrepair under his watch.

“Folks at Twitter past and present are strong and resilient,” Dorsey tweeted Saturday morning. His comments came after The New York Post ran a story indicating many “hate” him.

“They will always find a way no matter how difficult the moment. I realize many are angry with me. I own the responsibility for why everyone is in this situation: I grew the company size too quickly. I apologize for that.

“I am grateful for, and love, everyone who has ever worked on Twitter,” Dorsey added. “I don’t expect that to be mutual in this moment…or ever…and I understand.”

Dorsey left Twitter as CEO a year ago this month. He now runs a social media company called Bluesky: a decentralized social media platform.

