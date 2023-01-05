Twitter Brings The House Down With Brutal Kevin McCarthy Jokes

Kevin can f**k himself — or at least that’s the attitude on Twitter.

Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) lost his seventh consecutive vote in a messy bid to become House speaker Thursday, and he is expected to attempt another round of possible humiliation when the chamber votes again. This is the first time in 100 years that a speaker has not been elected on the first ballot, and unfortunately there is no limit to how often the California Republican can put himself in the running to win the coveted gavel.

So, this could potentially go on forever — but thankfully, Twitter has produced an endless stream of hilarious posts poking fun at the debacle.

Here are a handful of tweets that prove McCarthy’s pain is our gain: