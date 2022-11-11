Twitter Blue Is Suspended - TheStreet

Twitter Blue Is Suspended – TheStreet

by

Despite the massive fanfare from Elon Musk in hopes of generating more revenue, the Twitter Blue option is gone for users who wanted to add a verification option.

The option is no longer available in the iOS app store as of Friday, November 11.

Shortly after Musk took over Twitter in a $44 billion deal, he launched a new version of the Twitter Blue subscription service.

The billionaire added the blue authentication badge for the identity of the account owner and nearly doubled the price to $7.99.

After the option was made available, countless accounts were created parodying legitimate accounts, even Tesla  (TSLA) – Get Free Report, of which Musk serves as CEO. 