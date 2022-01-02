Twitter bans Marjorie Taylor Greene for COVID misinformation

​Twitter permanently booted Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from the social-media platform Sunday, saying she had repeatedly violated its policies by posting misinformation about the coronavirus pandemic.

The Georgia Republican’s personal account “@mtgreenee” was permanently blocked, although her congressional account “@RepMTG” is still online.

“We permanently suspended the account you referenced (@mtgreenee) for repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation policy,” Twitter said in a statement. “We’ve been clear that, per our strike system for this policy, we will permanently suspend accounts for repeated violations of the policy.”​

Twitter previously ​suspended Greene’s account for a week in August after she tweeted that the federal Food and Drug Administration “should not approve the covid vaccines,” saying the shots are “failing.”​

Sunday’s ban was the fourth time Twitter has ​taken action against Greene over what it called misinformation. ​

Greene also has been hit with more than $80,000 in fines for violating Congress’ mask rules over 30 times.

Twitter said they banned Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s account “for repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation policy.” David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

​In an interview in November with Newsmax, Green revealed that she hasn’t been vaccinated.

​”​And I will be standing strong, standing up for the people across this country that refuse to get vaccinated​,” she said. ​​

Her office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. ​