‘Twister’ Sequel Adds Anthony Ramos To Cast – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: In the Heights and Transformers star Anthony Ramos looks to have found another big franchise as sources tell The Hamden Journal he is in talks to join Twisters, a new chapter to the 1996 box office hit, for Amblin Entertainment and Universal Pictures. Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell are also on board.

Lee Isaac Chung is on board to direct from a script by Mark L. Smith. The film will be co-financed by Warner Bros.

Starring Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton, Twister was a massive hit in 1996, scoring more than $494 million at the worldwide box office thanks in no small part to the film’s groundbreaking special effects. The original film was helmed by Speed director Jan De Bont and executive produced by Steven Spielberg, with a screenplay by author Michael Crichton.

EVP Production Sara Scott and creative executive Jacqueline Garell will oversee Twisters for Universal Pictures, and Ashley Jay Sandberg will oversee for Kennedy/Marshall.

Following breakout roles in the Broadway smash Hamilton and Oscar-winning A Star Is Born, the Grammy-winning and Emmy-nominated Ramos has begun filling a slate with upcoming franchises. Next up, he leads the next installment of Transformers for Paramount titled Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. He will also star in the upcoming Marvel series Iron Heart for Disney+, as well as the feature films Distant for Amblin and Dumb Money for Sony.

Ramos inaugurated the dual roles of John Laurens and Philip Hamilton in the Tony-winning Broadway musical Hamilton, and earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor for his performance as Usnavi in John M. Chu’s In the Heights.

Ramos is repped by CAA, Door 24, Paul Hastings and Artist Priority.