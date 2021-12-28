Victorian-style twin mansions that have hit the real estate market in Carthage, Missouri for $3.1 million are the talk of a popular social media page thanks to their heavenly theme and baroque interior detail.

Interior

According to the listing on Zillow, the homes are known as Carter’s Bluff and John A Carter House and have eight bedrooms and 10.5 bathrooms between them.

Interior

“All windows and doors have lintels of Carthage Marble,” the listing describes. “Gorgeous stained and beveled glass and smooth gray marble fireplaces are outstanding.

Bedroom

Exceptional period details and architectural elements captivate throughout this beautifully restored home from the ornate woodwork detail to the grand 12-ft ceiling entrance with crystal chandelier and original refinished hardwoods.”

Interior

The homes, which showcase over 200 photos of the property on multiple real estate websites, stole the attention of fans on Zillow Gone Wild, some of whom loved the exquisite details of the properties, including the biblical theme, and others who were confused by it.

Interior

“I was initially enchanted with the well-maintained historical details,” one person said “But then it got progressively weirder. There are so many kitchens. And so many of the exact same ugly wood cabinets. The dining table that seats 20, like a Bond villain’s meeting space. The little house that looks like a train station with the church pews. The other building that looks like it should be a chapel, but has a weird throne in it. And after 222 pictures, there’s not one photo of the inside of that little train car. Holy crap. Who are these people?”

Interior

“The woodwork is stunning!” another admirer exclaimed. “So glad they didn’t paint or otherwise ruin it.”

Interior

“Reminds me of the homes and scenery in ‘Lady and the Tramp,’” one person expressed. “Walt Disney was from Marceline, Missouri and the movie had all of those beautiful Victorian homes.”

Kitchen

“Y’all have GOT to look through the 200 photos on the original listing,” another said. “You don’t want to miss the gold swan faucets, the concussion dining table on the attic, the life-size apostles, and the weird ode to mother nature tree stump patriotic throne chair with its own protective shrine building.”

Story continues

Bathroom

“16,851 sq ft. Minus the cabinet space it’s 150 sq ft living space,” one person expressed.

Interior

“Do giants live here?” another asked. “No way I’d be able to reach those top cabinets.”

“All that room, but they have a stacked washer and dryer in a closet that you can barely open!?!?!?” someone observed.

Interior

“I adore a beautiful Victorian and appreciate that many original features have been preserved, but there are FIVE kitchens in the one house and TWO in the other,” another expressed. “Seven kitchens is excessive. You will not convince me otherwise.”

Interior

Carthage is about 57 miles west of Springfield.

Interior

The inside of this Canadian home for sale is so bizarre we can’t describe it. See why

Home for sale hides ‘Indiana’s hottest club’ – in its basement, Zillow Gone Wild says

This perfectly normal-looking house for sale in California is hiding an eerie interior