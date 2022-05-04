Twilio's stock reacts wildly after company issues cautious revenue guidance

Twilio’s stock reacts wildly after company issues cautious revenue guidance

by

Twilio Inc.’s stock wildly fluctuated in frenzied trading Wednesday after the company issued cautious revenue guidance on better-than-expected results.

Shares of Twilio
TWLO,
+5.50%
initially plunged 18% before climbing 9% and then falling back to up 1% in whip-saw extended trading Wednesday after the customer-engagement technology company reported fiscal first-quarter revenue and earnings that surpassed Wall Street analysts’ forecasts.

“We carried our momentum into 2022 and delivered another strong quarter to start the year, with first-quarter revenue coming in at $875 million, representing 48% year-over-year growth,” Twilio Chief Executive Jeff Lawson said in a statement.

Twilio announced a net loss of $221.6 million, or $1.23 a share, compared with a net loss of $206.5 million, or $1.24 a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted earnings were break-even, at 0 cents a share.

Revenue jumped 48% to $875.4 million from $589.9 million a year ago.

Analysts surveyed by FactSet had expected a net loss of 21 cents a share on revenue of $864 million.

Investors were initially spooked, however, when Twilio offered second-quarter revenue guidance of between $912 million and $922 million, at the low end of FactSet estimates of $921 million. What might have also concerned investors: The company reported 268,000 active customer accounts as of March 31, compared to 235,000 a year ago.

Daniel Newman, principal analyst at Futurum Research, highlighted Twilio’s narrowing loss and strong product mix as notable strengths during a tightening economy.

“It was a strong tech result despite broader negative sentiment,” Newman told MarketWatch, though he added that Q2 guidance “will certainly weigh on investors minds.”

Twilio’s stock has plummeted 55% this year, while the broader S&P 500 index
SPX,
+2.99%
has declined 12%. The San Francisco-based company is among a group of tech companies whose stock skyrocketed during the pandemic only to come plunging back to earth this year.

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.