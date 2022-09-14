Twilio to Lay Off 11% of Employees, Sees Up to $90 Million of Charges

Text size





Twilio is laying off about 11% of its workforce.

Dreamstime





Software developer

Twilio



is cutting approximately 11% of its workforce in a bid to boost margins, the company said Wednesday, becoming the latest tech company to announce layoffs.

The cuts are part of a broader restructuring plan designed to “reduce operating costs, improve operating margins, and shift the company’s selling capacity to accelerate software sales,” Twilio (ticker:

TWLO



) said in a filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission.