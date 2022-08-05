Twilio Stock Tumbles After Guidance Falls Short. Analyst Cuts Rating.

Text size





Twilio stock has performed far worse than the Nasdaq Composite this year.

reported better-than-expected earnings, but the company forecast less revenue than expected for its September quarter, sending the stock lower.

For the second quarter, the software company reported an adjusted loss of 11 cents a share, while according to FactSet, the consensus call on Wall Street was for a loss of 19 cents. Revenue came in at $943 million, which was above analysts’ expectations of $922 million.