Twilight’s Ashley Greene Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Paul Khoury

Sink your teeth into this good news: Ashley Greene is now a mom!

The Twilight actress and husband Paul Khoury welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Kingsley Rainn Khoury, on Sept. 16.

“And just like that – everything changed,” the couple shared on Instagram on Sept. 19. “In a single moment, you came into our world and everything else faded away. Nothing else mattered. The love we’re engulfed in cannot be explained, only felt in the deepest of ways. We love you so much baby girl. Welcome to our world.”

See the first glimpse of Kingsley here.

The arrival of their daughter comes nearly six months after the Aftermath actress shared images of herself hugging Paul as they held photos of their baby’s sonogram.

“I love you more than I’ve ever loved anything and somehow my heart just keeps expanding to love you EVEN more,” she captioned the March 25 post. “I cannot wait to watch you share your light, love, and passion with our baby.”

The Twilight Cast: Then and Now

In July, Ashley showed off her growing baby bump in a steamy nude shower photo on Instagram, writing, “Baby Khoury coming soon…”

The newborn joins the family more than four years after the actress tied the knot with Paul in July 2018 during an outdoor ceremony at the Nestldown retreat in Los Gatos, Calif. The bride wore an all-white Katie May wedding gown, while the groom sported a dark-colored suit with a calla lily boutonniere.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

A source told E! News at the time, “It was a beautiful and unique venue with redwood groves, waterfalls and beautiful ponds with lily pads.”

Several of Ashley’s celebrity friends attended the nuptials, including her Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson, Aaron Paul and his wife Lauren Paul, Evan Ross, Josh Duhamel, Eiza Gonzáles and Cara Santana.

“They watched them recite beautiful personal vows in the middle of a beautiful forest,” the insider told E! News at the time. “It was a fairytale setting and they couldn’t have been happier.”

After exchanging vows, the couple enjoyed a Hawaiian honeymoon and Ashley bared it all in a NSFW pic on the beach, captioning the July 2018 Instagram post, “He keeps me wild and free #nudebeach #whiteboycray #honeymoon.”