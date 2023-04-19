‘Twilight’ TV Series in Early Development at Lionsgate TV

A “Twilight” TV series adaptation is in very early development at Lionsgate TV, Variety has confirmed with sources.

The series would be based on the Stephanie Meyers book series of the same name, which was previously adapted into a film franchise. At this time, there is no writer or a network/streaming service attached to the project.

More from Variety

According to sources, Wyck Godfrey and Erik Feig are attached as executive producers. Feig is the former co-president of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, while Godfrey and his Temple Hill production company produced the five “Twilight” films. Meyers is also expected to be involved in any potential series.

Reps for Lionsgate did not immediately respond to Variety‘s request for comment.

There were originally four “Twilight” novels — “Twilight,” “New Moon,” “Eclipse,” and “Breaking Dawn” — published between 2005 and 2008. Meyers also released the book “Life and Death: Twilight Reimagined” in 2015, which gender-swapped the two main characters, Bella and Edward. Meyers then released “Midnight Sun” in 2020, which told the story of the first book from Edward’s perspective rather than Bella’s.

The film franchise, collectively known as “The Twilight Saga,” was comprised of five films and was released between 2008 and 2012. The five films grossed over $3 billion at the global box office in total and made stars of main cast members like Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart, and Taylor Lautner.

This is now the second recent example of a studio attempting to mount a TV version of a beloved book franchise that had previously been adapted for film. Warner Bros. Discovery recently announced that they have a decade-long plan to turn the seven “Harry Potter” books into a TV series, with each season to focus on one book in the story.

Story continues

The Hollywood Reporter first broke the “Twilight” news.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.