TV, time, radio info as Miggy goes for hit No. 3,000

When: 1:10 p.m. Thursday.
Where: Comerica Park.
TV: Bally Sports Detroit.
Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1) (Tigers radio affiliates).
Weather forecast: Chance of rain, wind gusts of 15 mph, high-50s.
Probable pitchers: Tigers RHP Michael Pineda (0-1, 5.87 ERA) vs. Yankees LHP Jordan Montgomery (0-0, 3.24 ERA)
Tigers lineup: TBA.
1. Robbie Grossman RF
2. Jonathan Schoop 2B
3. Jeimer Candelario 3B
4. Miguel Cabrera DH
5. Austin Meadows LF
6. Eric Haase C
7. Spencer Torkelson 1B
8. Willi Castro SS
9. Victor Reyes CF
Game notes: The series ends with the season debut of Michael Pineda for the Tigers. He’s a 6-foot-7 righty who’s pitched for the New York Yankees, Minnesota Twins and Seattle Mariners. He’s 62-54 with a 3.98 ERA over eight seasons. After three hits Wednesday, Miguel Cabrera sits at 2,999 for his career. Could he get No. 3,000 on a cool day in Detroit? He has a hit in three career at-bats vs. Montgomery.
Next up for the Tigers is a three-game home series with the Colorado Rockies. The Yankees face the Cleveland Guardians for three games in New York City.
Live updates
