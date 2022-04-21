TV, time, radio info as Miggy goes for hit No. 3,000

When: 1:10 p.m. Thursday.

Where: Comerica Park.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1) (Tigers radio affiliates).

• BOX SCORE

Weather forecast: Chance of rain, wind gusts of 15 mph, high-50s.

Probable pitchers: Tigers RHP Michael Pineda (0-1, 5.87 ERA) vs. Yankees LHP Jordan Montgomery (0-0, 3.24 ERA)

Tigers lineup: TBA.

1. Robbie Grossman RF

2. Jonathan Schoop 2B

3. Jeimer Candelario 3B

4. Miguel Cabrera DH

5. Austin Meadows LF

6. Eric Haase C

7. Spencer Torkelson 1B

8. Willi Castro SS

9. Victor Reyes CF

Game notes: The series ends with the season debut of Michael Pineda for the Tigers. He’s a 6-foot-7 righty who’s pitched for the New York Yankees, Minnesota Twins and Seattle Mariners. He’s 62-54 with a 3.98 ERA over eight seasons. After three hits Wednesday, Miguel Cabrera sits at 2,999 for his career. Could he get No. 3,000 on a cool day in Detroit? He has a hit in three career at-bats vs. Montgomery.

Next up for the Tigers is a three-game home series with the Colorado Rockies. The Yankees face the Cleveland Guardians for three games in New York City.

Live updates

