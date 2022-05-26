TV Talk Podcast – The Hamden Journal

After two very long pandemic years without in-person events and hootenannies to electrify Emmy season, the FYC is back.

Big time.

Yet, for all the star power, sound stages, rented mansions and gimmicks, do FYCs really help? Will a performance from String galvanize the TV Academy voting masses?

So, it’s not quite a big bucks streaming service FYC panel with the looming mountains of free food and booze, but take a listen to our discussion here:

As well as digging into the FYC campaigns, TV Talk speaks with Better Things‘ Pamela Adlon. In a clip from our Contenders TV event on the Paramount lot in April, the co-creator, star, writer, director and much more of the Peabody Award winning FX series chats with Dominic about the show’s fifth and final season

Remember to subscribe to The Hamden Journal’s TV Talk podcast at Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.