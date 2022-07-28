TV Talk Podcast – Emmy Nomination Snubs – The Hamden Journal

The effect a juggernaut TV series has on the Emmy race — meaning Succession, which leads all shows with 25 nominations — is one of our targets for this week’s edition of our podcast TV Talk as Awards Columnist and Chief Film Critic Pete Hammond and Chief TV Critic Dominic Patten continue to analyze and dish on the ever evolving Emmy race.

When is too much too much? And what effect does it have on the “have nots,” as it were — or, as we commonly refer to them, “the snubbed”?

In addition to this topic we also dig into the whole idea of being “snubbed” in awards races and why publicists have now gotten so savvy they actually are now trying to get their non-nominated clients into the ever popular stories on those “contenders” who don’t make the cut. What would be better than getting an Emmy nomination? Apparently it is now not getting one. Additionally you will hear part of Pete’s Actor’s Side interview with Squid Game Lead Actor in a Drama Series nominee Lee Jung-jae that he conducted at the Cannes Film Festival where the star’s directorial debut, Hunt (just selected today for a North American debut at the upcoming Toronto Film Festival) was getting its world premiere.

