“TV Shows Have Picked Up That Form & Just Destroyed It” – The Hamden Journal

Eugene Levy is recalling the mockumentary films he did with Christopher Guest. The Canadian actor shared that he recently reunited with the cast of A Mighty Wind to celebrate its 20th anniversary and in a new interview, Levy says that those films are likely done.

“Our last one was For Your Consideration back in 2006,” Levy told The Guardian. “Our fake documentaries — Chris [Guest] always hated the term ‘mockumentary’ because we’re not mocking, it’s more affectionate than that — but they were getting a little cookie-cutter in terms of story. Everything was kind of the same, except we just changed the subject. At a certain point, that becomes predictable. In the interim, so many television shows have picked up that form and just destroyed it.”

Levy also shared that he is thankful that he is no longer recognized for American Pie after the success of Schitt’s Creek.

“All over the world. People came up and talked about the show in pretty much any location we visited,” he says of the series where he played Johnny Rose and adding, “The American Pie thing got a bit tedious. People would bring me apple pie every time I went into a restaurant or to a wedding. Which is kind of funny, but it did happen a lot.”