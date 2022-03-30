TV Season Finale Dates 2022 – The Hamden Journal

The end is nigh for CBS’ veteran drama Bull, which will wrap its sixth and final season on Thursday, May 26, the network said today. It also set season-finale dates for 19 other drama, comedy and unscripted series. See the list below.

Bull has had a roller-coaster run. The series headlined by NCIS fan favorite Michael Weatherly got off to a hot start, becoming an instant ratings hit. Six seasons in, it has remained a solid performer, drawing audiences in three different time slots, most recently at 10 p.m. Thursday this season.

CBS has renewed the bulk of its primetime slate. Here are the network’s 2022 season-finale dates revealed today:

Friday, April 8

8-9 PM: Undercover Boss (Season 11)

Thursday, April 21

9-9:30 PM: Ghosts (Season 1)

Wednesday, May 4

10-11 PM: Good Sam (Season 1)

Friday, May 6

9-10 PM: Magnum P.I. (Season 4)

10-11 PM: Blue Bloods (Season 12)

Sunday, May 15

8-9 PM: The Equalizer (Season 2)

Wednesday, May 18

9-11 PM: Beyond the Edge (Season 1)

Thursday, May 19

8-8:30 PM: Young Sheldon (Season 5)

8:30-9 PM: United States Of Al (Season 2)

Sunday, May 22

9-10 PM: Ncis: Los Angeles (Season 13)

10-11 PM: S.W.A.T. (Season 5)

Monday, May 23

8-8:30 PM: The Neighborhood (Season 4)

8:30-9 PM: Bob ♥ Abishola (Season 3)

9-10 PM: NCIS (Season 19)

10-11 PM: NCIS: Hawai`I (Season 1)

Tuesday, May 24

8-9 PM: FBI (Season 4)

9-10 Pm FBI: International (Season 1)

10-11 Pm FBI: Most Wanted (Season 3)

Wednesday, May 25

8-11 PM: Survivor (Edition 42)

Thursday, May 26

10-11 PM: Bull (Final Season 6)