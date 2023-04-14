TV schedule, weather, entries, best bets and more from ‘The Paperclip’

The NASCAR Cup Series visits the shortest track on its calendar for the first time this season for the NOCO 400 at Martinsville Speedway.

The two races there in 2022 could not have been more different. After a boring processional in the spring due mainly to new car setup regulations, the fall race ended in fireworks, with Ross Chastain’s now-legendary wall ride to make the championship race.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the NOCO 400:

NOCO 400 TV/streaming schedule

All times Eastern

Saturday, April 15

4:30 – 5:15 p.m.: Practice (FS2, MRN, SiriusXM)

5:15 – 6:30 p.m.: Qualifying (FS2, MRN, SiriusXM)

Sunday, April 16

11 a.m. – noon: Pre-race show (FS1)

Noon – 3 p.m.: NOCO 400 (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM)

NOCO 400 details

Track: Martinsville Raceway (0.526-mile paperclip oval)

Length: 400 laps for 210.40 miles

Banking: 12 degrees in the turns, none on straightaways

Last year’s winner: William Byron

Chase Elliott returns for Martinsville

Hendrick Motorsports driver and 2020 Cup Series champion Chase Elliott will return to pilot his No. 9 Chevrolet after missing the past five races due to a fractured left tibia. Elliott injured his leg while snowboarding in Colorado during the week between races in Fontana, California, and Phoenix in March. Xfinity Series competitor Josh Berry substituted for Elliott on ovals — including a second-place finish at Richmond two weeks ago — while IMSA driver Jordan Taylor piloted the car at the Circuit of the Americas road course.

Chase Elliott returns to the NASCAR Cup Series after a five-race absence due to a leg injury. (Photo by John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports)

Cody Ware suspended indefinitely

After missing last week’s Bristol dirt race due to what his team called “a personal matter,” Cody Ware, the regular driver of the No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford, was suspended indefinitely by NASCAR. Ware was arrested Monday in North Carolina on felony assault charges. The 27-year-old is charged with felony assault by strangulation and a misdemeanor count of assault on a female.

Top drivers and best bets for the NOCO 400

Nine former Martinsville winners are racing this weekend — one-quarter of the 36-car field — and that parity is reflected in the odds at BetMGM. Eight drivers representing the three biggest teams and all three manufacturers enter the weekend with 10-to-1 or better odds for victory.

Best odds to win

• William Byron +650

• Christopher Bell +700

• Chase Elliott +700

• Denny Hamlin +700

• Kyle Larson +750

• Martin Truex Jr. +900

• Ryan Blaney +1000

• Joey Logano +1000

Beyond those drivers, Yahoo Sports’ Nick Bromberg suggests you can find good midtier value in veteran Kyle Busch (+1200), with his 21 career top-10 finishes at Martinsville, and Brad Keselowski (+2500), who has a career average finish of 12th at the paperclip.

NOCO 400 entries list

Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Austin Cindric (2), Team Penske Ford

Austin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Kevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Kyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Brad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing Ford

Corey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Kyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Chase Elliott (9), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Aric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Denny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Ryan Blaney (12), Team Penske Ford

Chase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

J.J. Yeley (15), Rick Ware Racing Ford

A.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Chris Buescher (17), RFK Racing Ford

Martin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Christopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Harrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing Ford

Joey Logano (22), Team Penske Ford

Bubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing Toyota

William Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Justin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Michael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports Ford

Todd Gilliland (38), Front Row Motorsports Ford

Ryan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Noah Gragson (42), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

Erik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

Tyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing Toyota

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

Alex Bowman (48), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Zane Smith (51), Rick Ware Racing Ford

Ty Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Ty Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Anthony Alfredo (78), Live Fast Motorsports Ford

Daniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

NOCO 400 weather

The forecast for southern central Virginia calls for a slight chance of rain Saturday — when the Cup cars qualify and the Xfinity cars race — and thunderstorms Sunday, so anticipate some delays or shuffling of the on-track schedule. If it does rain — particularly between qualifying and the race — it should produce some exciting racing, as the track won’t be as “rubbered in,” putting things more in the drivers’ hands than on the equipment.