TV Schedule, Times Square Livestream — How To Watch – The Hamden Journal

New Year’s Eve festivities are being broadcast across the country Saturday, from Miami to Los Angeles to the famous Times Square ball drop in New York City.

The official Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration will kick off at 6 p.m. ET with the lighting and raising of the New Year’s Eve Ball atop One Times Square. Mean Girls star Jonathan Bennett will return to host the event, which will feature performances from KT Tunstall, LL Cool J, Chlöe, Journey, and Karol G, as well as a Planet Fitness Dance Performance with Liza Koshy, and the USO Show Troupe. Jeremy Hassell will co-host.

You can follow the official livestream on The Hamden Journal below.

The Times Square livestream will also be available at TimesSquareNYC.org, NewYearsEve.nyc, LiveStream.com/2022 and TimesSquareBall.net, as well as via an 18-hour broadcast on VYNE where you can choose from multiple camera feeds.

Several networks also have their own celebrations planned. Here’s the rundown:

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest (ABC)

Ryan Seacrest is back to ring in 2023 hosting Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve. He will co-host with Liza Koshy and Jessie James Decker. The party will span both coasts, in both New York and Los Angeles. Performances include Duran Duran, j-hope, Jax, New Edition. Ciara, Fitz & The Tantrums, Maddie & Tae, Shaggy, Ben Platt, Aly & AJ, Halle Bailey, Tomorrow x Together, Bailey Zimmerman, Lauren Spencer Smith, Wiz Khalifa, Finneas, Armani White, Betty Who, Dove Cameron and Nicky Youre.

The special airs live beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

PBS New Year’s Eve special United In Song (PBS Stations)

PBS’ New Year’s Eve special will highlight three historic theaters: People’s Bank Theater in Marietta, OH, built in 1911 and recently restored; the 87-year-old Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre in Marietta, GA; and in Idaho, Boise’s The Egyptian Theatre. Hosted by Hamilton‘s Christopher Jackson and Grammy-winning singer Renée Fleming, the night will feature performances from Brett Young, Matt Doyle, Mandy Gonzalez, Natalie Grant and more alongside the renowned American Pops Orchestra.

The special will air from 8-9:30 p.m. on PBS and stream on PBS.org and the PBS app.

A Toast to 2022! with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager (NBC)

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager will kick off New Year’s Eve on NBC with a two-hour special featuring interviews with Miley Cyrus, George Lopez, Dolly Parton, Kenan Thompson, Christie Brinkley, Andrea Canning, Mario Cantone and more. The Today hosts will discuss some of the year’s biggest and buzziest moments with their celebrity guests.

A Toast to 2022! will air at 8 p.m. ET.

Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party on NBC (NBC)

Following A Toast to 2022!, Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton will ring in the new year together with Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party. Live from Miami, the special will include musical performances from singer-songwriter Fletcher, rapper Latto, Los Angeles rock band Liily, hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd and Grammy nominee Sia. Saturday Night Live’s Chloe Fineman, Sarah Sherman and comedy trio Please Don’t Destroy will also appear.

The event will air live from 10:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET and be livestreamed on Peacock.

Fox News’ All-American New Year (Fox News Channel)

Fox News Channel will celebrate the New Year with a live program called All-American New Year. Fox & Friends Weekend’s Will Cain, Rachel Campos-Duffy and Pete Hegseth will co-host live from the Wildhorse Saloon in Nashville, TN. Other Fox News personalities are expected to appear throughout the night, and there will be a performance from country music star Brantley Gilbert. The special will include a standup comedy routine by Failla and feature contributions from New Year’s celebrations across the country.

A pre-program called Countdown to All-American New Year will begin at 9 p.m. ET. The special kicks off at 10 p.m. ET.

CBS’ New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash (CBS)

Hosted by country music artists Jimmie Allen and Elle King as well as Entertainment Tonight‘s Rachel Smith, New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash will air live from Music City and include performances from country stars including Jason Aldean, Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, King Calaway, Sheryl Crow, Flo-Rida, Riley Green, Wynonna Judd, Elle King, Little Big Town, Ashley McBryde, Steve Miller, Thomas Rhett, Darius Rucker, Lainey Wilson, The War and Treaty, and Zac Brown Band.

The celebration begins live from 8-10 p.m. ET/PT and from 10:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. ET/PT.

CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live (CNN)

Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper will host a more sober CNN New Year’s Eve celebration from New York with guests Jean Smart and Cheri Oteri, while Don Lemon hosts from New Orleans. The show will include performances from Usher, Kevin Hart, Ellie Goulding, Patti LaBelle, REO Speedwagon, Nick Cannon, Jenifer Lewis, John Stamos, Tenacious D’s Jack Black and Kyle Gass, and Ava Max. It will also cover celebrations from around the world and feature recorded interviews with stars Theo James, Steve Aoki, NCT 127, Geena Davis, Deepak Choprah and Wayne Rooney.

The event kicks off at 8 p.m. ET.