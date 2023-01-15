TV Schedule How To Watch Show – The Hamden Journal

The Critics Choice Awards are set for Sunday at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. There ceremony will air live on the East Coast on the CW and tape-delayed on the West Coast except for in Los Angeles.

In L.A., KTLA will host a preshow beginning at 2 p.m. PT on air and on the channel’s website.

Chelsea Handler is hosting this year’s ceremony, which will also see Jeff Bridges presented with the Critics Choice Lifetime Achievement Award and Janelle Monáe the SeeHer Award.

Presenters on the night will include Michelle Pfeiffer and Kate Hudson along with Benjamin Bratt, Quinta Brunson, Cedric the Entertainer, Misha Collins, Claire Danes, Phoebe Dynevor, Ayo Edebiri, Eve Hewson, Jude Hill, Tyler Hoechlin, Sharon Horgan, Sarah Hyland, Troy Kotsur, Diego Luna, Natasha Lyonne, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Aubrey Plaza, Jean Smart, Anya Taylor-Joy, Miles Teller, Elizabeth Tulloch, Kerry Washington, Jeremy Allen White and others.

This year, A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once leads all film nominees with 14 nominations, while ABC’s Abbott Elementary leads in TV with six.

In the marquee Best Picture category, a statistical tie resulted in 11 nominees: Everything Everywhere, The Fabelmans, Babylon, The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, Tár, Avatar: The Way of Water, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, RRR, Top Gun: Maverick and Women Talking.

Last year, Netflix’s The Power of the Dog was named Best Picture, leading to an Oscar nomination for the Jane Campion-directed Western. The year before, the group chose Nomadland as its best pic and it went on to win the Oscar.

HBO’s Succession and Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso were the big TV winners a year ago.