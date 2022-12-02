TV Schedule, Fixtures, How To Watch – The Hamden Journal

UPDATED with latest results: The 2022 FIFA World Cup completed its first round of competition Friday in Qatar, where the last of 16 teams were secured to reach the knockout stage of the world’s biggest sports tournament.

The Round of 16 matches get underway Saturday of course with the U.S. playing the Netherlands (10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT kickoff on Fox, Telemundo and Peacock). It launches four days of games that will determine the quarterfinalists, all leading up to the final on Sunday, December 18.

Today’s final day of group play continued a spate of last-minute, surprising results, with Uruguay and Cameroon despite winning joining the likes of Germany, Belgium and other major players who dramatically failed to qualify in their final games.

The eight games up next: The U.S.-Netherlands and Argentina-Australia (Saturday), France-Poland and England-Senegal (Sunday), Japan-Croatia and Brazil-South Korea (Monday), and Morocco-Spain and Portugal-Switzerland (Tuesday). Those lead to the quarterfinals beginning Friday, December 9.

Below is the remaining World Cup TV schedule, which will continue to be updated throughout the tournament.

PREVIOUUSLY: The FIFA World Cup in Qatar gets underway Sunday with an official opening ceremony leading into the first game, host Qatar vs. Ecuador, launching the monthlong tournament showcasing the world’s most popular sport.

In the U.S., Fox Sports has English-language rights to the 32-team tournament, with all 64 matches airing live across Fox and Fox Sports 1 as well as via streaming on the Fox Sports app. Telemundo has U.S. Spanish-language rights, meaning all matches will air live across Telemundo, Universo and NBCUniversal’s Peacock (the only U.S streaming service to carry this year’s games) as well as via TelemundoDeportes.com and Telemundo Deportes’ app. The tournament is also available on FuboTV.

Check out the full U.S. TV schedule, and the list of international World Cup broadcasters, below.

The unusual winter-set tournament (moved from its traditional early summer slot every four years owing to the summer heat in the Arabian Peninsula) features three round-robin group stages before the top two teams from each group advance to the knockout rounds which begin December 3.

The final is Sunday, December 18 at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT at Lusail Stadium, one of eight constructed by the host city at a cost of around $10 billion. Each of the stadiums is within a 35-mile radius of central Doha, the capital city, making for compact travel for fans and teams.

As for the teams, all three U.S. games in Group B play will air on Fox at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT: its opener Monday, November 21 in Al Rayyan against Wales; versus England on Black Friday, November 25, in Al Khor; and against Iran on Tuesday, November 29 in Doha.

Overall, the 32 teams include defending champion France, as well as current world No. 1 Brazil, which has five World Cup victories the most in history. Germany has four titles, as does Italy which is easily the biggest team not to qualify for this World Cup.

Other favorites to watch include England and Argentina, the latter of which has possibly the greatest player of all time, Lionel Messi, playing in what he says is his last World Cup. Look also for Belgium, Uruguay, Netherlands and African champion Senegal to make noise. Joining the U.S. from its region, CONCACAF, are rival Mexico, Canada and Costa Rica.

Outside the games, Fox Sports will air 98 hours of studio programming from Doha including its FIFA World Cup Live show beginning at 4 a.m. ET on Fox or FS1 through the tournament’s first eight days, shifting to 9 a.m. ET after that. There’s also FIFA World Cup Today, to air between matches, and FIFA World Cup Tonight, which will air each night of the tournament on Fox at midnight in all time zones.

Fox’s talent lineup includes Rob Stone and Kate Abdo hosting in the studio along with analysts including U.S. veterans Clint Dempsey, Carli Lloyd and Maurice Edu, England’s Eni Aluko and Kelly Smith, and former NFL star Chad Johnson.

The play-by-play and analyst teams calling games for Fox Sports include lead duo John Strong and Stu Holden, who will call the U.S. games and the final. They will be joined in coverage by Derek Rae and Aly Wagner, JP Dellacamera and Cobi Jones, Ian Darke and Landon Donovan, and Jacqui Oatley and Warren Barton.

Telemundo’s takeover includes its Hoy en la Copa, a 30-minute daily preview and recap show, along with sporting an A-list roster of ex-players joining for coverage and analysis including the likes of Carlos Hermosillo, Fernando Hierro, Mauro Silva, Claudio Borghi and Diego Forlán along with anchor play-by-play announcer Andres Cantor, who will call the main gaims (including the U.S ones) with Manuel Sol and former U.S. star Tab Ramos.

Here is the schedule, times (all ET) and U.S. networks for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. See below for a list of international networks with rights to the tournament.

GROUP STAGE

Sunday, November 20

Qatar vs. Ecuador (Group A)

11 a.m. ET (FS1/Telemundo, Peacock)

Monday, November 21

England vs. Iran (Group B)

8 a.m. ET (FS1/Telemundo, Peacock)

Senegal vs. Netherlands (Group A)

11 a.m. ET (Fox/Telemundo, Peacock)

United States vs. Wales (Group B)

2 p.m. ET (Fox/Telemundo, Peacock)

Tuesday, November 22

Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia (Group C)

5 a.m. ET (FS1/Telemundo, Peacock)

Denmark vs. Tunisia (Group D)

8 a.m. ET (FS1/Telemundo, Peacock)

Mexico vs. Poland (Group C)

11 a.m. ET (Fox/Telemundo, Peacock)

France vs. Australia (Group D)

2 p.m. ET (Fox/Telemundo, Peacock)

Wednesday, November 23

Morocco vs. Croatia (Group F)

5 a.m. ET (FS1/Telemundo, Peacock)

Germany vs. Japan (Group E)

8 a.m. ET (FS1/Telemundo, Peacock)

Spain vs. Costa Rica (Group E)

11 a.m. ET (Fox/Telemundo, Peacock)

Belgium vs. Canada (Group F)

2 p.m. ET (Fox/Telemundo, Peacock)

Thursday, November 24

Switzerland vs. Cameroon (Group G)

5 a.m. ET (FS1/Telemundo, Peacock)

Uruguay vs. South Korea (Group H)

8 a.m. ET (FS1/Telemundo, Peacock)

Portugal vs. Ghana (Group H)

11 a.m. ET (Fox/Telemundo, Peacock)

Brazil vs. Serbia (Group G)

2 p.m. ET (Fox/Telemundo, Peacock)

Friday, November 25

Wales vs. Iran (Group B)

5 a.m. ET (FS1/Telemundo, Peacock)

Qatar vs. Senegal (Group A)

8 a.m. ET (FS1/Telemundo, Peacock)

Netherlands vs. Ecuador (Group A)

11 a.m. ET (Fox/Telemundo, Peacock)

England vs. United States (Group B)

2 p.m. ET (Fox/Telemundo, Peacock)

Saturday, November 26

Tunisia vs. Australia (Group D)

5 a.m. ET (FS1/Telemundo, Peacock)

Poland vs. Saudi Arabia (Group C)

8 a.m. ET (FS1/Telemundo, Peacock)

France vs. Denmark (Group D)

11 a.m. ET (Fox/Telemundo, Peacock)

Argentina vs. Mexico (Group C)

2 p.m. ET (Fox/Telemundo, Peacock)

Sunday, November 27

Japan vs. Costa Rica (Group E)

5 a.m. ET (FS1/Telemundo, Peacock)

Belgium vs. Morocco (Group F)

8 a.m. ET (FS1/Telemundo, Peacock)

Croatia vs. Canada (Group F)

11 a.m. ET (Fox/Telemundo, Peacock)

Spain vs. Germany (Group E)

2 p.m. ET (Fox/Telemundo, Peacock)

Monday, November 28

Cameroon vs. Serbia (Group G)

5 a.m. ET (FS1/Telemundo, Peacock)

South Korea vs. Ghana (Group H)

8 a.m. ET (FS1/Telemundo, Peacock)

Brazil vs. Switzerland (Group G)

11 a.m. ET (Fox/Telemundo, Peacock)

Portugal vs. Uruguay (Group H)

2 p.m. ET (Fox/Telemundo, Peacock)

Tuesday, November 29

Netherlands vs. Qatar (Group A)

10 a.m. ET (Fox/Universo, Peacock)

Ecuador vs. Senegal (Group A)

10 a.m. ET on (FS1/Telemundo, Peacock)

Wales vs. England (Group B)

2 p.m. ET (FS1/Universo, Peacock)

Iran vs. United States (Group B)

2 p.m. ET (Fox/Telemundo, Peacock)

Wednesday, November 30

Tunisia vs. France (Group D)

10 a.m. ET (Fox/Telemundo, Peacock)

Australia vs. Denmark (Group D)

10 a.m. ET (FS1/Universo, Peacock)

Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico

2 p.m. ET (FS1/Telemundo, Peacock)

Poland vs. Argentina

2 p.m. ET (Fox/Universo, Peacock)

Thursday, December 1

Croatia vs. Belgium (Group F)

10 a.m. ET (Fox/Telemundo, Peacock)

Canada vs. Morocco (Group F)

10 a.m. ET (FS1/Universo, Peacock)

Japan vs. Spain (Group E)

2 p.m. ET (Fox/Telemundo, Peacock)

Costa Rica vs. Germany (Group E)

2 p.m. ET (FS1/Universo, Peacock)

Friday, December 2

South Korea vs. Portugal (Group H)

10 a.m. ET (Fox/Telemundo, Peacock)

Ghana vs. Uruguay (Group H)

10 a.m. ET (FS1/Universo, Peacock)

Serbia vs. Switzerland (Group G)

2 p.m. ET (FS1/Universo, Peacock)

Cameroon vs. Brazil (Group G)

2 p.m. ET (Fox/Telemundo, Peacock)

ROUND OF 16

Saturday, December 3

Netherlands vs. U.S.

10 a.m. ET (Fox/Telemundo, Peacock)

Argentina vs. Australia

2 p.m. ET (Fox/Telemundo, Peacock)

Sunday, December 4

France vs. Poland

10 a.m. ET (Fox/Telemundo, Peacock)

England vs. Senegal

2 p.m. ET (Fox/Telemundo, Peacock)

Monday, December 5

Japan vs. Croatia

10 a.m. ET (Fox/Telemundo, Peacock)

Brazil vs. South Korea

2 p.m. ET (Fox/Telemundo, Peacock)

Tuesday, December 6

Morocco vs. Spain

10 a.m. ET (Fox/Telemundo, Peacock)

Portugal vs. Switzerland

2 p.m. ET (Fox/Telemundo, Peacock)

QUARTERFINALS

Friday, December 9

W53 vs. W54

10 a.m. ET (Fox/Telemundo, Peacock)

W49 vs. W50

2 p.m. ET (Fox/Telemundo, Peacock)

Saturday, December 10

W55 vs. W56

10 a.m. ET (Fox/Telemundo, Peacock)

W51 vs. W52

2 p.m. ET (Fox/Telemundo, Peacock)

SEMIFINALS

Tuesday, December 13

W57 vs. W58

2 p.m. ET (Fox/Telemundo, Peacock)

Wednesday, December 14

W59 vs. W60

2 p.m. ET (Fox/Telemundo, Peacock)

THIRD-PLACE MATCH

Saturday, December 17

RU61 vs. RU62

10 a.m. ET (Fox/Telemundo, Peacock)

FINAL

Sunday, December 18

W61 vs. W62

10 a.m. ET (Fox/Telemundo, Peacock)