TV Ratings Giant Nielsen Sold To Private Equity Group In $16BN Deal – The Hamden Journal

TV ratings giant Nielsen is to be acquired by private equity consortium Evergreen Coast Capital Corporation and Brookfield Business Partners in a deal valued at around $16BN.

The Nielsen Board of Directors voted unanimously to support the acquisition proposal, which represents a 10% premium over the Consortium’s previous proposal and a 60% premium over Nielsen’s unaffected stock price.

The Board said it reached the determination following a comprehensive review of the proposal, with the assistance of independent financial and legal advisors.

“After a thorough assessment, the Board determined that this transaction represents an attractive outcome for our shareholders by providing a cash takeout at a substantial premium, while supporting Nielsen’s commitment to our clients, employees and stakeholders,” said James A. Attwood, who chairs the board.

On behalf of Evergreen and owner Elliott Investment Management, Managing Partner Jesse Cohn and Senior Portfolio Manager Marc Steinberg said: “Having first invested in Nielsen nearly four years ago, we have a unique appreciation for the Company’s ongoing relevance to the global, digital-first media ecosystem. Today’s outcome represents a significant win for Nielsen’s shareholders and for the business itself.”

The transaction is still subject to approval by Nielsen’s shareholders.

Nielsen was founded almost 100 years ago by Arthur C Nielsen Senior and has since grown into the major TV ratings player, acquiring and merging with a range of companies along the way.