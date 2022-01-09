TV channel, time, info for season finale

When: 1 p.m. Sunday.

Where: Ford Field in Detroit.

TV/radio: Fox; WXYT-FM (97.1; other radio affiliates).

Line: Packers by 3½.

• BOX SCORE

BIRKETT: Captain Dan and four more reasons why this Lions rebuild will stick

MONARREZ: Another sad Lions season is ending. Here are some do’s and don’ts for the finale

Game notes: Lions fans may only get a half of action from Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams and Co. as the Packers, who have clinched the conference’s top seed, are in position to rest their starters. They head to the playoffs thanks to a top-10 passing offense, MVP-level play from Rodgers and a top-10 passing defense (213.7 yards allowed per game) and scoring defense (20.9 points allowed per game).

The Lions are finishing out another double-digit loss season, their sixth since 2010 and league-high 14th since 2000. They may get Jared Goff back Sunday. In his first year as Lions quarterback, Goff has passed for 3,007 yards, 17 touchdowns and eight interceptions over 13 games.

SCOUTING REPORT: How the Lions stack up vs. playoff-bound Packers

The teams played in September, with the Packers winning handily, 35-17. Green Bay gets a bye then a playoff home game next, while Detroit gets to plan for an offseason filled with draft picks, cap space and tough re-signing decisions.

[ How you can gain access to our most exclusive sports and news content. ]

Live updates

A Twitter List by freepsports

Can’t see the tweets? Refresh the page or check them out on Twitter.

Follow the Free Press on Facebook and Twitter for more news. Tyler Davis can be contacted at [email protected] or on Twitter @TDavisFreep.

Your subscription makes work like this possible. Get exclusive subscriber content and more here.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Lions game vs. Green Bay Packers: TV info, time