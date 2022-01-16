TV channel, stream, Nickelodeon info, time for today’s Wild Card NFL playoff game

The NFC East champion Dallas Cowboys are set to host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday afternoon in the fourth game of the NFL’s Super Wild Card Weekend. This is the first playoff meeting between the 49ers and Cowboys since both teams faced each other in three straight NFC Championship Games from 1992-94. The winner of each of those three games went on to win the Super Bowl. This will be the eighth time these franchises have met in the playoffs, tied for the second most of any matchup in the Super Bowl era. Because six of the previous matchups have come in conference matchups, few NFL rivalries have as much history and significance. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. on CBS and Nickelodeon. See below for additional information on how to watch the game.

The Cowboys have been dominant in NFC matchups this season, falling short to only the No. 1 seed Green Bay Packers and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Because of their strong performance against conference opponents and 12-5 record in the regular season, Dallas was one of the first teams in the NFL to clinch a playoff berth. The Cowboys closed out the back-half of the season with a 5-1 record and will look to ride that winning momentum into the Wild Card round.

The 49ers meanwhile, did not secure a postseason spot until defeating the Los Angeles Rams in overtime in Week 18. After rookie QB Trey Lance started in place of an injured Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 17, it was unclear who would get the start for the 49ers last week. But Garoppolo returned and led the team all the way back from a 17-0 deficit in the second quarter. The come-from-behind effort was the largest of head coach Kyle Shanahan’s coaching tenure. The 49ers closed out the regular season strong with a 4-2 record in six games. In their last four trips to the postseason, the 49ers have reached either the NFC Championship or the Super Bowl. In their most recent postseason appearance in the 2019 season, San Francisco lost Super Bowl LIV to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Sunday NFL Wild Card Schedule

The Sunday edition of NFL Super Wild Card Weekend kicks off with the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1 p.m. on FOX.

The day’s action will continue with the San Francisco 49ers vs. the Dallas Cowboys at 4:30 p.m. on CBS.

Where : AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

When : Sunday, January 16

Start Time : 4:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel : CBS and Nickelodeon

Stream live: Watch live on Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video

In the Sunday finale, Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers will visit Arrowhead Stadium to take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs at 8:15 p.m. on NBC. Live coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. Sunday’s Wild Card match-up will also be available via live stream on Peacock Premium.

Where : Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

When : Sunday, January 16

Start Time : 8:15 p.m. ET; Live coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET with Football Night in America

TV Channel : NBC

Stream live: Watch live on Peacock Premium or with the NBC Sports App

