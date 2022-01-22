TV channel, live stream, kickoff time for today’s Divisional Round NFL playoff game

The 2022 NFL Playoff excitement continues today with the Divisional Round taking place on Saturday, January 22, and Sunday, January 23. The action kicks off this afternoon at 4:30 p.m. ET with a Cincinnati Bengals vs Tennessee Titans matchup at Nissan Stadium. See below for the 2022 NFL Divisional Round schedule.

Be sure to tune in to NBC and Peacock on Sunday afternoon for an afternoon divisional round match-up between Matthew Stafford and the LA Rams and Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Live coverage begins at 2:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America.

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 26-19 last Saturday putting an end to a 31-year playoff losing streak – the longest drought without a win in the postseason in the NFL. Prior to last weekend, the Bengals’ last playoff victory was on January 6, 1991. Burrow finished Saturday’s monumental game 24-of-34 passing for 244 yards and two touchdowns. WR Ja’Marr Chase had nine catches for 116 yards and three carries for 23 yards in the win while TE C.J. Uzomah made six catches for 63 yards and a touchdown.

Ryan Tannehill and the No. 1 seed Tennessee Titans are coming off a bye week earned by 12-5 regular-season record. RB Derrick Henry was a crucial part of the team’s early success running for 937 yards and 10 touchdowns in just eight games before undergoing foot surgery following the Titan’s week eight victory over the Colts. Henry has 237 touches for 1,091 yards from scrimmage in 2021 and is expected to carry that momentum forward if he returns to the lineup this Saturday. Click here to find out more about the Titans’ path to the postseason.

How to watch the Cincinnati Bengals vs Tennessee Titans:

2022 NFL Divisional Round Schedule

Divisional Round

Saturday, January 22

(4) Cincinnati Bengals at (1) Tennessee Titans

(6) San Francisco 49ers at (1) Green Bay Packers

Sunday, January 23

(4) Los Angeles Rams at (2) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(3) Buffalo Bills at (2) Kansas City Chiefs

