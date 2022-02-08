Tuukka Rask not expected to continue comeback with Bruins

Report: Rask expected to end comeback attempt with Bruins originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The end appears to be in sight for Tuukka Rask’s NHL career.

According to a report from Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic, Rask’s comeback — which hit a setback last week — is “not expected to continue.” Rask, who turns 35 on March 10, could retire in the coming days, according to Shinzawa.

Rask has appeared in four games for the Bruins since officially re-signing with the team in January on a one-year, $1 million contract following offseason surgery to repair a torn labrum. But he hasn’t appeared in a game since Jan. 24, when he gave up five goals on 27 shots in a loss to the Anaheim Ducks.

Four bold Bruins predictions for remainder of 2021-22 regular season

Over four games in January, Rask was 2-2 with a ghastly 4.28 goals against average and .844 save percentage.

Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy had said earlier Tuesday that Rask wasn’t expected to return to practice this week.

If this is it for Rask, he retires as the winningest goaltender in franchise history, with a record of 308-165-66 to go along with a 2.28 goals against average and .921 save percentage. He won the Vezina Trophy as the league’s top goaltender in 2013-14 and twice guided the Bruins to an appearance in the Stanley Cup Final, ultimately coming up short against the Chicago Blackhawks and St. Louis Blues in 2013 and 2019, respectively.

Rask, a native of Finland, was selected 21st overall by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2005 NHL Entry Draft and traded to the Bruins a year later for goaltender Andrew Raycroft, a one-for-one swap which, despite Rask’s postseason shortcomings, is one of the most lopsided deals in NHL history in favor of Boston.