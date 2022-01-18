Turner Promotes Six Including Development Execs Jenny Ramirez & Drew Uhrig – The Hamden Journal

Turner’s TNets, which includes TBS, TNT and truTV, has promoted a slew of executives.

Jenny Ramirez and Drew Uhrig have all been upped on the development and programming side of the business, while programming strategy execs Joel McLean and Brad Kramer have been promotes as has marketing exec Natali Johnson.

On the unscripted side, Ramirez has been elevated to SVP, Unscripted Programming, TBS, TNT, truTV. She was previously VP. Her credits include TBS’ Wipeout and AEW’s first spin-off series Rhodes to the Top as well as upcoming projects including Stupid Pet Tricks, Rat in the Kitchen, and The Big D for TBS, She is also overseeing development for TNT’s move back into true crime with Rich and Shameless. She was previously at Fremantle

It comes after Lisa Levenson, who had previously worked on shows such as The Bachelor and Big Brother, was hired as VP, Unscripted Programming, TBS, TNT and truTV.

Both report to Corie Henson, Executive Vice President and Head of Unscripted for TBS, TNT and truTV.

On the scripted side, Uhrig has been elevated to VP, Scripted Programming, TBS, TNT and truTV, reporting into co-heads of scripted development, Sam Linsky and Adrienne O’Riain. He has overseen development for TNT dramas such as Snowpiercer and Animal Kingdom, having joined as Manager, Current Programming for TBS and TNT.

On the programming strategy side, Joel McLean has been promoted to VP, Programming Strategy & Operations, TBS. Previously, McLean held various roles with the TNets’ programming operations and research departments, having joined in 2008.

Brad Kramer has been promoted to VP, Programming Strategy & Operations, overseeing all business operations across TBS, TNT and truTV. He has been with Turner/WarnerMedia for 28 years.

McLean and Kramer report to Michelle Durham, SVP, Programming Strategy, TBS, TNT and truTV.

Finally, Natali Johnson has been promoted to VP, Program Marketing and Branding. In her new role, Johnson oversees originals marketing campaigns across TBS, TNT and truTV.