Turn Off The Dark’ – The Hamden Journal

It has been said that success has many fathers, but failure is an orphan. Evidently, Congressman George Santos didn’t understand the memo. He once claimed he was a producer on the troubled Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark Broadway musical, which was notorious for its many troubles and is considered one of Broadway’s biggest flops.

Bloomberg is reporting that Santos claimed his affiliation in 2021 while speaking with potential donors in his run for Congress. The claim was shot down by the show’s lead producer Michael Cohl, who claimed that Santos was never a part of the show, and that his name never appeared in the playbills for it.

The revelation is just the latest fantasy spun by Santos, whose long list of fabulist tales encompasses his alleged education, job history, sexuality, and claims that his mom died on 9/11.

Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark ran from 2011 to 2014 on Broadway, and had a long delay in opening and several injuries to actors doing stunts. Ultimately, the show failed to recoup its $75 million production costs for investors.