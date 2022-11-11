Tupac Shakur’s stepdad granted parole after serving decades

Rapper Tupac Shakur’s ailing stepfather, a former Black Liberation Army member convicted of planning an armored car robbery that killed two New York cops and a security guard, will be released from prison next month, according to court documents filed this week.

Mutulu Shakur, 72 — reportedly suffering from advanced blood cancer — was granted parole in October and is set to be released Dec. 16, a notice of action from the US Parole Commission showed.

The commission determined Shakur is so ill that he’s no longer capable of breaking any law, the letter filed Thursday by Assistant US Attorney Cheryl Morgan states.

“We now find your medical condition renders you so infirm of mind and body that you are no longer physically capable of committing any Federal, State or local crime,” the Parole Commission wrote.

Parole in the federal system was abolished in the 1980s but Shakur is reportedly eligible for the relief because he was arrested prior to that, and has served more than 30 years in prison.

Shakur participated in 12 robberies in the five years the crew was active. Alamy Stock Photo

Shakur was reportedly a member of a self-proclaimed revolutionary robbery crew known as “The Family” comprised of members of the BLA and the far-left group the Weather Underground.

Shakur participated in 12 robberies in the five years the crew was active, from 1976 to 1981, according to Lohud.

He was sentenced to 60 years in prison for a notorious Brinks heist in Nyack that left guard Peter Paige, Sgt. Edward O’Grady and Officer Waverly Brown dead.

Mutulu Shakur is the stepfather of late rapper Tupac.

As part of his parole, Shakur will be subject to GPS monitoring and other travel restrictions, according to the documents. He’ll also have to stay away from anyone associated with “The Family” and fellow revolutionary Joanne Chesimard, previously known as Assata Shakur.

Mutulu Shakur was briefly married to rapper Tupac’s mother, Afeni Shakur, in the 1970s and 80s.

Tupac, an enourmously popular 1990s rapper, was gunned down in a 1996 drive-by shooting in Las Vegas. No one has been arrested for his killing.