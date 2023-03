Bank stocks would look like obvious bargains if not for the fact that they’re issued by banks. The



KBW Nasdaq Bank Index



recently traded at a level not seen since 1998. Maybe it’s just having an off quarter-century.

An exchange-traded fund that tracks the index,



Invesco KBW Bank



(ticker: KBWB), goes for seven times projected 2023 Ebacatp, or earnings before analysts completely abandon their predictions.