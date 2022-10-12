Tulsi Gabbard to stump for Republican Don Bolduc in New Hampshire

Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard will hit the campaign trail with New Hampshire Republican Senate candidate Don Bolduc after her dramatic announcement that she is leaving the Democratic Party.

Bolduc, a retired Army brigadier general who is challenging Democratic incumbent Maggie Hassan, revealed on Twitter Wednesday that he and Gabbard will “barnstorm the Granite State.”

“[Tulsi Gabbard] is a fellow change agent and independent-minded outsider willing to speak truth to power. I’m honored to have her support and looking forward to barnstorming NH with her!” Bolduc tweeted.

“We don’t agree on every issue, but I am honored to have the support of Tulsi Gabbard who shares my view that the status quo is broken and we need a change of direction,” he added.

Bolduc defeated his moderate rival, state Sen. Chuck Morse, in last month’s Republican primary and has come under fire for echoing former President Donald Trump’s claims that the 2020 election was marred by voter fraud.

Tulsi Gabbard will hit the campaign trail with Republican Senate candidate Don Bolduc. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Bolduc has also questioned whether the FBI should be abolished in the wake of the law enforcement agency’s August raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort.

During the primary campaign, a super PAC backed by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) spent more than $3 million on ads endorsing Bolduc, according to the Washington Post, in an apparent attempt to elevate a more vulnerable candidate against Hassan.

Hassan, a former New Hampshire governor who is seeking a second six-year term, leads Bolduc by 5.8 percentage points, according to a Real Clear Politics average of polls.

Bolduc is the first Republican Gabbard will campaign with after leaving the Democratic Party. The Washington Post via Getty Im

Gabbard, 41, blasted the Democratic Party Tuesday as “an elitist cabal” driven by “cowardly wokeness” and stoking “anti-white racism” in a searing video posted on Twitter.

She has not said whether she is becoming a Republican, an independent, or joining a new party.

Gabbard ran for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020 and received 3.27% of the vote in the Granite State’s first-in-the-nation primary. She dropped out of the race weeks later.