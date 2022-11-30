‘Tulsa King’ Renewed For Season 2 At Paramount+ – The Hamden Journal

Sylvester Stallone’s mob boss is staying in Tulsa.

Paramount+ has renewed the drama series, from Yellowstone’s Taylor Sheridan, for a second season.

The drama follows New York mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi (Stallone) just after he is released from prison to set up shop in Tulsa, Okla. Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a “crew” from a group of unlikely characters, helping establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet.