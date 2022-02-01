Tuesday’s varsity scores and schedule

HIGH SCHOOL
Tuesday’s events
Boys basketball
Mount Academy at Highland, 4 p.m.
Dover at Webutuck, 5 p.m.
Rhinebeck at Ellenville, 6 p.m.
Marlboro at Millbrook, 6 p.m.
Washingtonville at Beacon, 6:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Webutuck vs. Dover at Dover MS, 5 p.m.
Millbrook at Pine Plains, 5 p.m.
New Paltz at Marlboro, 5:45 p.m.
Spackenkill at Rondout Valley, 5:45 p.m.
Wrestling
Red Hook at Highland, 6:30 p.m.
Gymnastics
Kingston, New Paltz vs. Wallkill at Ostrander Elementary School, 4:30 p.m.
Bowling
Newburgh Free Academy vs. Marlboro at Pat Tarsio Lanes, 4 p.m.
Beacon vs. Kingston at Patel’s Kingston Lanes, 4 p.m.
Washingtonville vs. Highland at Spins Bowl Poughkeepsie, 4 p.m.
Unified Bowling (held virtually)
Cornwall vs. New Paltz, 4 p.m.
Kingston vs. Wappingers, 4 p.m.
Arlington vs. Brewster, 4 p.m.
Skiing
Monticello, Rondout Valley, Wallkill vs. New Paltz at Minnewaska State Park, 3:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s events
Girls basketball
Minisink Valley at Beacon, 6 p.m.
Wallkill at Franklin D. Roosevelt, 6 p.m.
Millbrook vs. Dover at Dover MS, 6:30 p.m.
Red Hook at O’Neill, 6:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Franklin D. Roosevelt at Minisink Valley, 6 p.m.
New Paltz at Red Hook, 6 p.m.
Highland at Rondout Valley, 6 p.m.
Beacon at Wallkill, 7 p.m.
Thursday’s events
Boys basketball
Franklin D. Roosevelt at Rondout Valley, 6 p.m.
Beacon at Minisink Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Red Hook at Washingtonville, 6:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Spackenkill at Onteora, 6 p.m.
Wrestling
New Paltz at Pine Bush, 7 p.m.
Swimming
OCIAA Diving meet at Washingtonville, 4:30 p.m.
Bowling
Goshen vs. Beacon at Schneider’s Fishkill Bowl, 4 p.m.
Kingston vs. Highland at Spins Bowl Poughkeepsie, 4 p.m.
Unified Bowling (held virtually)
Championship: Arlington, Brewster, Cornwall, New Paltz, Wappingers vs. Kingston
Skiing
Nordic: Monticello, Rondout Valley, Wallkill vs. New Paltz at Minnewaska State Park, 3:30 p.m.
