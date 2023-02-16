Tucker Carlson told his producer Trump is ‘the undisputed world champion’ of destroying things and could ruin Fox News if it didn’t back his election lies

Tucker Carlson speaks during 2022 FOX Nation Patriot Awards at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood on November 17, 2022 in Hollywood, Florida.Jason Koerner/Getty Images

Two days after Election Day 2020, Fox News host Tucker Carlson texted his producer warning that Fox New’s decision to call the state of Arizona for Joe Biden on election night could spell doom for the network.

That’s according to a newly released court filing Thursday. The document, a 200-page motion for summary judgment in Dominion Voting Systems’ defamation lawsuit against Fox News, featured multiple deposition excerpts and texts from top Fox News figures including Carlson, Sean Hannity, Rupert Murdoch, and others.

Fox was the first cable news network to project Biden’s victory in Arizona, prompting a slew of angry phone calls and texts from people in Trump’s camp.

“We worked really hard to build what we have,” Carlson texted his producer, Alex Pfeiffer, on November 5, 2020, according to the filing. “Those fuckers are destroying our credibility. It enrages me.”

Carlson added that he had spoken with fellow primetime commentators Laura Ingraham and Sean Hannity minutes earlier and that they were “highly upset.”

“At this point we’re getting hurt no matter what,” he wrote, according to the filing.

Pfeiffer replied that “many on ‘our side’ are being reckless demagogues right now.”

“Of course they are,” Carlson wrote. “We’re not going to follow them.” He went on to say that Trump was good at “destroying things. He’s the undisputed world champion of that. He could easily destroy us if we play it wrong.”

At another point the same day, Carlson texted that “we’ve got to be incredibly careful right now. We could get hurt.” It’s unclear who the recipient of the message was.

Dominion became a focal point for Trumpworld’s election-related conspiracy theories shortly after Election Day 2020. “By November 11, Sean Hannity recognized the critical role the Dominion fraud narrative would play in winning back viewers,” Thursday’s filing said.

“In one week and one debate they destroyed a brand that took 25 years to build and the damage is incalculable,” Hannity told Carlson and Ingraham on November 12, a week after the Arizona call.

“It’s vandalism,” Carlson replied, according to the filing.

The host also grew angry when a Fox News reporter fact-checked a Trump tweet accusing Dominion of election fraud.

The reporter, Jacqui Heinrich, wrote in response to Trump’s tweet that top election officials had determined “there is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised.”

Carlson dropped Heinrich’s tweet into a group chat with Ingraham and Hannity, per the filing, and told Hannity: “Please get her fired. Seriously….What the fuck? I’m actually shocked…It needs to stop immediately, like tonight. It’s measurably hurting the company. The stock price is down. Not a joke.”

One of Ingraham’s producers, Tommy Firth, struck a more blunt tone.

“This dominion shit is going to give me a fucking aneurysm — as many times as I’ve told Laura it’s bs, she sees shit posters and trump tweeting about it,” Firth wrote to a Ron Mitchell, a Fox executive overseeing Ingraham’s show, according to a partially redacted text featured in the filing.

“This is the Bill Gates/microchip angle to voter fraud,” Mitchell replied. Later that day, he circled back with Firth, writing, “How’s it going [with] the kooks?”

In a statement, a Fox News spokesperson said Dominion’s case is a threat to free speech, and that the company misrepresented the evidence it collected.

“Dominion has mischaracterized the record, cherry-picked quotes stripped of key context, and spilled considerable ink on facts that are irrelevant under black-letter principles of defamation law,” the spokesperson said.

Dominion sued Fox News for defamation in March 2021, alleging that the network pushed conspiracy theories about the company in an effort to win back dissatisfied viewers following Trump’s loss in the election.

“As a result of the false accusations broadcast by Fox into millions of American homes, Dominion has suffered unprecedented harm and its employees’ lives have been put in danger,” Dominion’s attorneys wrote in the lawsuit.

“Fox took a small flame and turned it into a forest fire,” Dominion’s lawsuit said.

