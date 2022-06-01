Tucker Carlson stokes BTS Army’s fury by ridiculing group’s White House invite

Fox News host Tucker Carlson officially put himself on the BTS Army hit list after making a sly comment about the White House inviting a “Korean pop group” to discuss anti-Asian hate.

In Carlson’s May 31 segment, he reported, “Things have gotten very bad for Joe Biden, both public-facing and internally. What are they doing about it? Well, they broke glass in case of emergency and invited a Korean pop group to speak at the White House today.”

“Yeah, so we got a Korean pop group to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes in the United States. OK. Good job, guys,” he concluded.

Twitter users appeared to understand what this meant for the talk show host, acknowledging the inevitable wrath of BTS Army.

One user commented, “tucker carlson is going go mis sing [sic] one day and fan BTS accounts will be dropping hints about what they did with him.”

Another wrote, “I love how the entirety of Twitter sees Tucker Carlson starting shit with a k-pop band and collectively says, ‘Welp, he’s dead.’ Because k-pop fans with fuck you up.”

All seven members of BTS met with President Biden at the White House on Tuesday, the last day of AAPHI heritage month, to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes and issues of inclusivity more broadly.

During a press briefing, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced: “While many of you may know BTS as Grammy-nominated international icons, they also play an important role as youth ambassadors, promoting a message of respect and positivity. After this briefing, they will join President Biden in a discussion about Asian inclusion, representation and diversity, as well as addressing anti-Asian hate crimes and discrimination.”

Jean-Pierre referenced the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act, which President Biden had signed in May of last year amid a rise in attacks against Asian Americans.

Group leader RM spoke first, thanking the White House for the invitation to “discuss the important issues of anti-Asian hate crimes, Asian inclusion and diversity.”

Each member, uniformly dressed in matching black ties and suits, gave a message of positivity, thanking their global fan base and emphasizing that they were humbled that music by a South Korean boy band could reach so many people, “transcending languages and cultural barriers.”

Suga, one of the last to speak, stated, “It’s not wrong to be different. I think equality begins when we open and embrace all of our differences.”

