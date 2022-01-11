Tucker Carlson Sinks To New Low With Attack On Nancy Pelosi’s Appearance

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson on Monday night took time out from promoting conspiracy theories, downplaying the U.S. Capitol riot and spreading misinformation about COVID-19 to attack the physical appearance of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.)

Carlson claimed Pelosi was actually the late singer Michael Jackson. Teeing up his “joke,” Carlson told viewers they would have “had the shock of your life” to see the entertainer on CBS News’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday.

“Now let’s be clear, this wasn’t a video of Michael Jackson performing his hit songs of the 1990s,” said Carlson. “This appeared to be a living version of the international pop star that news reports claimed died of a drug OD more than a dozen years ago. And yet despite those claims there he was, fully, undeniably Michael Jackson talking on television. How can that be? Honestly, we have no idea. We’re not theologians here. This is merely a news program. We can only show you what we saw. Here it is.”

Carlson, who’s admitted to sometimes lying on his show and who Fox News’ lawyers have previously acknowledged doesn’t state actual facts, then aired footage of Pelosi talking about the U.S. Capitol riot.

“See? Michael Jackson. That was him,” Carlson commented after. “No ‘Billie Jean.’ Apparently, he’s given up singing and is telling lies about politics. Same man. If you’ve ever seen Michael Jackson, you cannot forget the face – though admittedly, he’s had a lot of work done since we saw him last.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

