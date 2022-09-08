Tucker Carlson Mocks AOC’s Experiences Of Harassment & Misogyny – The Hamden Journal

“They’re trying to kill me! They hate me! They just don’t like women,” a giggling Tucker Carlson said in a high-pitched tone on Fox & Friends this morning. He was mocking a recent GQ cover interview in which Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said, among other things, “My experience here has given me a front-row seat to how deeply and unconsciously, as well as consciously, so many people in this country hate women. And they hate women of color.”

Ocasio-Cortez also touched upon a number of threats on her life, from a sexual assault to those from January 6 rioters, to those from colleagues such as GOP Rep. Paul Gosar, who was censured by the House earlier this year after he posted an anime video online that depicted him killing Ocasio-Cortez.

“Realistically,” said the New York Congresswoman to GQ, “I can’t even tell you if I’m going to be alive in September. And that weighs very heavily on me.”

Carlson responded this morning with, “Really? Who hates women? I’ve never met anyone who hates women. Most men actually really like women — as far as I know.”

The Fox News personality went on to call Ocasio-Cortez “talented” before adding, “Obviously, I think she’s ludicrous — we mock her mercilessly. It’s well deserved. She’s an utter fraud. She’s not a populist or a voice of the oppressed.”

He then offered an analysis of motives: “This is a means to power: I’m oppressed. I’m a victim. Give me power.”

Carlson maintained it’s not principally men who mistreat women, at least in the workplace.

“It’s not male bosses who mistreat female employees,” he said. “Let’s be honest about it: Women are much tougher on women in the workplace.”

And, as to race, Carlson asserted that Ocasio-Cortez — whose father was Puerto Rican and whose mother was born in the Caribbean island — is not actually a member of a racial minority.

“She is white. That’s the other thing. ‘I’m oppressed racial minority.’ Really? You’re named after a conquistador. In what sense are you an oppressed minority? You’re from Westchester County. Stop it. Stop it, please. You’re too dumb.”

For the record, Ocasio-Cortez was born in the Bronx and moved with her family to Westchester County at age 5.

You can watch the Fox & Friends segment below.