Tucker Carlson gets hammered on Twitter for demanding to see Ketanji Brown Jackson’s LSAT score

Following a segment on Tucker Carlson Tonight Wednesday, Carlson, Fox News’s most popular opinion host, came under fire for questioning the credentials of President Biden’s Supreme Court Nominee, Ketanji Brown Jackson. This came just days after he attacked her very nomination, saying it would humiliate the Supreme Court, and make the U.S. look like Rwanda. Taking a different approach than he did for any of former President Trump’s three nominees, all of whom are white, Carlson demanded to know what Brown got on her Law School Admission Test, otherwise known as LSAT.

“So is Ketanji Brown Jackson, that even Joe Biden has trouble pronouncing, one of our top legal minds in the entire country? Certainly hope so. Biden’s right, appointing her is one of his gravest constitutional duties,” Carlson said. “So it might be time for Joe Biden to let us know what Ketanji Brown Jackson’s LSAT score was. How’d she do on the LSATs? Why wouldn’t he tell us that? That would settle the question conclusively as to whether she’s a once-in-a-generation legal talent. It would seem like American’s in a democracy have a right to know that and much more before giving her a lifetime appointment, but we didn’t hear that.”

Carlson’s demand was not well received on Twitter.

DNC Chair Jaime Harrison took it upon himself to put forth Jackson’s academic accomplishments.

So, despite not knowing the meaningless answer to what Jackson got on the LSAT, Carlson’s question about her academic prowess has been answered.

