Tucker Carlson And Guest Ripped For ‘Disgusting’ Exchange About Pelosi, Husband

Fox News personality Tucker Carlson and former ESPN journalist Jason Whitlock drew criticism on Friday for an exchange about the brutal hammer attack that hospitalized Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), last week.

Whitlock, who now works for conservative outlet The Blaze, expressed faux indignation on behalf of Nancy Pelosi before alluding to a baseless conspiracy theory that the assault that left her husband requiring surgery for a fractured skull was the result of an argument with his gay lover.

Carlson said he couldn’t “confirm or deny” the suggestion.

Whitlock then repeated the baseless claim again.

The conversation was “just pure unvarnished misogyny and homophobia,” said journalist Aaron Rupar, who shared footage of their comments online, here:

Whitlock made light of the criticism:

But many disagreed, with Bakari Sellers, a Democratic former lawmaker from South Carolina, and others slamming it as “disgusting.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related…