Tucker Carlson admits that his support of Russia was wrong, blames Biden and Harris

“This situation appears to become more chaotic by the day, possibly even spinning out of control and that, we must be honest, is shocking to us,” Carlson said. “We’ve been taken by surprise by the whole thing. We’re not the only ones who were, but we’re willing to admit it. The only thing more embarrassing than being wrong in your estimates is pretending that you weren’t.”

Carlson has declined to praise Putin or Russia in the days since the invasion began, but he also declined to admit that he was wrong until now despite the Russian military . This only changed on Thursday because Russia began to , the largest in all of Europe. But Carlson found himself a scapegoat.

“Why didn’t we see this coming, this total loss of control? Well, because we assumed that if things were dire, serious people would be involved in fixing them,” Carlson said. “But we looked up and we saw involved, and that reassured us.”

Carlson’s spin to forgive his of Putin and Russia was to blame the administration while at the same time taking a shot at Vice President Kamala Harris, rather than just take responsibility himself. Carlson said that they didn’t take Russia’s military build-up on Ukraines border seriously because Harris was sent to meet with European allies about the impending conflict.

“If the future of Europe and the world hung in the balance, as now so obviously it does, of course, the Biden administration would not have sent Kamala Harris to fix it,” Carlson said, later adding, “That is absolutely not Kamala Harris’s job. That was our assumption. But, as noted, we were wrong.”

