‘Tuca & Bertie’ Canceled Again, Creator Says

“Tuca & Bertie” has been canceled by Adult Swim following its third season.

Lisa Hanawalt, the adult cartoon’s creator, announced the cancellation Wednesday on Twitter.

“To all our fans – we love you and can’t thank you enough for your support over the years,” Hanawalt tweeted. “Please never stop making weird fan art (and dressing up as the characters for Halloween!), it brings me endless joy.”

“Tuca & Bertie” aired its first season on Netflix, and was rescued for a second and subsequent third season by Adult Swim after its cancellation by the streamer. Set in the fantastical city known as Bird Town, the adult animated series revolves around the lives of best friends Tuca Toucan (Tiffany Haddish) and Roberta “Bertie” Songthrush (Ali Wong).

“I have so many ideas for a Season 4, that I think I’ll probably need a Season 5 as well — and possibly, let’s call it an even 10,” Hanawalt told Variety in August. “I have lots of things I want to write about and different avenues I want to go down, and choose your own adventures I want to get into. I won’t elaborate yet, but hopefully, we’ll get the opportunity.”

“Tuca & Bertie” explores many difficult subjects including mental health, sexual assault, toxic masculinity in the workplace and — in its recent third season — menstrual and reproductive health.

“I don’t really differentiate what stories are coming from the women, and which are coming from the men. It kind of feels like we’re all moving forward together, and everyone’s adding jokes and ideas, and discussing everything equally,” she explained to Variety about the writing process for “Tuca & Bertie.” “Even if it’s a story specifically about women, like menstrual health — men have health issues, too, that are chronic and annoying. So they can probably relate to that, even if it’s not their own experience.”

See Hanawalt’s full statement about the “Tuca & Bertie” cancellation below.

Adult Swim did not immediately respond to request for comment.

