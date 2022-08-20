Tua’s playing and Tyreek Hill is set to make Dolphins debut in Miami’s 2nd preseason game

The Miami Dolphins will finally give their first real glimpse at what they might look like this season Saturday. Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and nearly every other starter will be in the lineup for the Dolphins’ second preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders in Miami Gardens.

The Dolphins held out 15 starters for their first game of the preseason last Saturday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Mike McDaniel said last week he’d be “surprised” if Tagovailoa, his starting quarterback, didn’t play at some point in one of Miami’s three preseason games.

On Wednesday, Tagovailoa said he was hoping to play this weekend.

“Man, I always want to play I’m going to be honest,” the 24-year-old quarterback said. “I wanted to play last week too, at least a couple of snaps, but Mike decided that then wasn’t the time. Hopefully, he gives the first offense an opportunity to go out there, hopefully get some plays in, understand some situations, knowing how to manage the game and get back into the groove of things in that sense.”

In the penultimate game of the preseason, Tagovailoa will get to run McDaniel’s offense for the first time in a competitive setting and he’ll have nearly all of his weapons out there with him.

In addition to Tagovailoa and Hill, offensive lineman Connor Williams, and running backs Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert all are playing after sitting out last week.

This will be Hill’s debut in a Dolphins uniforms at it comes at Hard Rock Stadium.

On defense, defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah, defensive lineman Christian Wilkins, safety Jevon Holland and linebackers Melvin Ingram, Elandon Roberts and Jerome Baker are all playing after sitting out last weekend.

Only four players listed as a starter on Miami’s depth chart are not expected to play: star cornerback Xavien Howard, wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, tackle Terron Armstead and fullback Alec Ingold. Waddle has not practiced since Aug. 11 during the Dolphins’ joint practices with the Buccaneers in Tampa and McDaniel said Wednesday the team is being cautious with the wideout as he recovers from an unspecified injury.

Miami expects Waddle to practice again before the start of the regular season.

In total, the Dolphins have nine players not expected to play Saturday: Howard, Waddle, Armstead, Ingold, fullback John Lovett, tight end Tanner Conner, tackle Greg Little, linebacker Brennan Scarlett and safety Eric Rowe.

Dolphins take caution at cornerback

Howard is easily the most high-profile player not suited up for Miami on Saturday and it makes sense: The Dolphins are extremely thin at cornerback with Byron Jones physically unable to perform with a lower-leg injury, and fellow cornerbacks Trill Williams and Tino Ellis both going down with injuries last Saturday.

Miami signed cornerback Mackensie Alexander on Monday to add depth at the position.