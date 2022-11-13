Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins blowing out Cleveland Browns

The Miami Dolphins welcome the Cleveland Browns to Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday as Mike McDaniel’s crew looks to make it four straight wins.

The Dolphins (6-3) were explosive offensively in back-to-back road wins at Detroit and Chicago, averaging 33.0 points per game and 342 passing yards via emerging star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Tagovailoa is 6-0 as starting quarterback in games which he has finished as the Dolphins starter.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill leads the NFL with 76 receptions for 1,104 yards through nine games, a mark that withstood Tagovailoa’s brief absence due to a scary head injury early this season.

Fellow star wideout Jaylen Waddle is not far behind, ranked fifth in the NFL with 812 receiving yards and a team-best six touchdown receptions.

The Browns (3-5) enjoyed a bye last week after defeating rival Cincinnati 32-13 on Halloween.

West Palm Beach native Jacoby Brissett has completed 64 percent of passes for 1,862 yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions as Cleveland’s starting quarterback this season.

Last season, Brissett was a member of the Miami Dolphins but joined Cleveland in the off-season. He was expected to be Deshaun Watson’s backup prior to the star quarterback’s 11-game suspension.

Joe Schad’s grades: Miami Dolphins Mid-Season Report Card

Dolphins midseason awards: Tua Tagovailoa or Tyreek Hill for MVP?

What’s in a name: Dolphins’ Bradley Chubb, Browns’ Nick Chubb carry on legacy of Georgia’s historic Chubbtown

A Twitter List by DanRorabaugh

3:30 p.m. | Jason Sanders rebounds to give Dolphins 16-point lead

The Miami Dolphins have a two-possession lead after a 33-yard Jason Sanders field goal. Scoring drive: 9 plays, 60 yards, 4:54 time of possession

Miami is leading Cleveland 33-17 with 8:15 left in the fourth quarter.

3:15 p.m. | Nick Chubb explodes for long touchdown run

The Cleveland Browns aren’t going quietly in the fourth quarter.

Running back Nick Chubb finally broke loose for a 33-yard touchdown run to pull the Browns within 30-17 with 13:09 left in the fourth quarter. Scoring drive: 7 plays, 76 yards, 2:28 time of possession.

Story continues

Chubb had been held to just 30 yards rushing on the day prior to his long scoring run.

3:03 p.m. | Tyreek Hill touchdown reception gives Dolphins massive lead

Tua Tagovailoa has his third touchdown pass of the afternoon, this time hitting wide receiver Tyreek Hill for a 2-yard touchdown pass in the end zone. His celebration included a fake resuscitation thanks to CPR from his teammates.

Scoring drive: 13 plays, 77 yards, 6:19 time of possession. Miami leads Cleveland 30-10 with 37 seconds left in the third quarter. Jason Sanders missed the extra point.

2:22 p.m. | Raheem Mostert cuts through Browns defense for touchdown

The Dolphins are slicing right through the Cleveland Browns defense.

Raheem Mostert rushed for a 24-yard touchdown to cap the Dolphins’ opening drive of the third quarter, bringing the Miami lead to 24-7 over the Browns with 11:35 left in the third quarter.

Miami has 118 total rushing yards so far today: 69 by Jeff Wilson Jr. and 49 by Mostert.

2:22 p.m. | Miami Dolphins hold lead over Cleveland Browns at halftime

Tua Tagovailoa has thrown two touchdown passes, one to fullback Alec Ingold and another to Trent Sherfield, to help the Dolphins build a 17-7 advantage over the Browns at halftime.

Miami has 235 yards of total offense, including 87 on the ground, outpacing the Browns by 108 yards in the first half. Recently-acquired running back Jeff Wilson, Jr. leads Miami with 62 rushing yards.

2:10 p.m. | Tua Tagovailoa touchdown pass to Trent Sherfield

Tua Tagovailoa connected with Trent Sherfield in the corner of the end zone for a toe-tap 14-yard touchdown connection to give the Dolphins a 17-7 lead with 32 seconds left to halftime. Scoring drive: 7 plays, 53 yards in 50 seconds.

Despite superstar receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle catching just four passes in the first half, Miami has outgained Cleveland by more than 100 yards in the half.

1:56 p.m. | Emmanuel Ogbah questionable to return after elbow injury

Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah left the field with a trainer midway through the second quarter due to a left elbow injury. He is considered questionable to return.

Defensive back Keion Crossen exited the field late in the second quarter after a punt while favoring his left arm. His status is questionable to return.

1:50 p.m. | Dolphins hold early lead on Cleveland

The Miami Dolphins have an early lead over the Cleveland Browns thanks to a short Jason Sanders field goal.

Jacoby Brissett is leading the Browns on another drive into Miami territory midway through the second quarter in Miami Gardens. The drive stalled on fourth down thanks to tight coverage from rookie Kader Kohou on wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones.

1:15 p.m. | Tua Tagovailoa touchdown pass to Alec Ingold

The Miami Dolphins answered with an impressive drive, capped by Tua Tagovailoa’s pump fake-and-pass 13-yard touchdown pass to fullback Alec Ingold.

It was a run-heavy 84-yard drive that lasted just over six minutes. Miami and Cleveland are tied 7-7 with 6:13 left in the first quarter.

1:08 p.m. | Cleveland strikes first with Jacoby Brissett touchdown pass

A big opening kickoff return followed by a long pass from Jacoby Brissett to wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones quickly moved the Browns into the red zone.

A neutral-zone infraction against the Dolphins allowed Cleveland to convert a short third down. Jerome Baker was then penalized for pass interference in the end zone.

On the next play, Brissett hit tight end Harrison Bryant in the end zone for an easy opening score. Cleveland leads Miami 7-0 with 12:13 left first quarter.

1:01 p.m. | Miami Dolphins win toss, defer; Cleveland Browns to receive

The Miami Dolphins have won the opening coin toss and deferred to the second half.

Jacoby Brissett and the Cleveland Browns will be onto the field first. Kickoff is moments away in Miami Gardens.

1:50 p.m. | Miami Dolphins chasing best start since 2001

The Dolphins (6-3) are a win away from the team’s best start since 2001.

Miami opened that campaign 9-3 and finished 11-5 overall, losing 20-3 to the Baltimore Ravens in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs.

Cleveland and Miami are set to kick off in 35 minutes from Miami Gardens.

Miami Dolphins inactives: Teddy Bridgewater, River Cracraft inactive; Austin Jackson active vs. Browns

The Dolphins will be without backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who leads a list of six inactive players for Sunday’s contest against the Cleveland Browns.

Third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson will now be on alert in the even of an injury to starter Tua Tagovailoa.

Notable actives players include offensive lineman Austin Jackson and wide receiver Trent Sherfield.

Inactive:

QB Teddy Bridgewater

RB Myles Gaskin

CB Noah Igbinoghene

WR Erik Ezukanma

TE Hunter Long

WR River Cracraft

What time is the Dolphins game today?

Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

When: 1 p.m. Sunday, November 13

What channel is the Dolphins game on?

TV: CBS (in local markets), YouTube TV (2-week free trial), Hulu + Live TV (7-day free trial), fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Live stream: NFL Sunday Ticket, Paramount+ (7-day free trial), NFL+ (7-day free trial)

How can I listen to Miami Dolphins game on radio?

Radio: WQAM 560; SiriusXM Channel 229

Online radio: SiriusXM.com (Channel 819)

What’s the latest betting line for Dolphins vs. Browns?

Miami is a 3.5-point favorite over Cleveland, according to Tipico, the oddsmaker for USA TODAY. The over-under is 48.5 points.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Dolphins vs. Browns score, live updates, highlights from NFL Week 10